Pink’s Carpool Karaoke: Slays A Medley Of Her Greatest Hits & Reveals Her Date With Joey Fatone

Pink finally got her turn at James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and it was mind-blowing! The singer hitched a ride and not only belted out huge her hits, she revealed she once went on a date with ‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.

See what happens when you take a nearly five year hiatus from music, Pink? The Late Late Show host James Corden, 39, created his super popular Carpool Karaoke segment in the years she was away, so the singer is making up for lost time with a ride alongside the tuneful Brit on his Nov. 14 episode. The 38-year-old just dropped her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma on Oct. 13 and two started out singing her first single “What About Us?” to warm things up with James. God her voice is so beautiful and pure! She sounded just as sensational riding around in a car as she does on the radio! They even tried a fun dance routine to the dramatic tune.

Pink told a hilarious story about her first childhood crush Jon Bon Jovi, 55, and how she lost it when she found out he married his high school sweetheart. “I ripped his posters off the wall and didn’t come out of my room for days. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart,” she revealed. Years later they met a a party and she told him the story and he later sent her a giant bouquet of flowers with leather pants on top with the note, “Now you can get in my pants.” That didn’t sit well with husband Carey Hart, 42, who tossed the gift out. Pink and James then visited her classic”Get this Party Started” and new song “Beautiful Trauma.”

She revealed how when she was 19 she was opening for ‘NSYNC on their tour and Joey Fatone, 40, had a crush on her. They even went on a date to Friendly’s, but she said it was only a “friendly” date and that she likes bad boys so he never stood a chance. Next up came her megahit “Raise Your Glass,” before the two tried their hand at singing upside down. See pics from other epic Carpool Karaoke sessions, here.

Pink is on a roll as Beautiful Trauma saw her biggest album debut ever with 408,000 copies sold in the first week. She’s scheduled to perform at the AMA’s on Nov. 28 after completely slaying it at the CMAs on Nov. 8 with her performance of “Barbies.” She received the prestigious MTV Video Vanguard Award in August, performed on SNL in October and now she has her very own Carpool Karaoke. 2017 really is Pink’s mega-comeback year!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Pink’s Carpool Karaoke? How did it measure up to other artists?