Nicki Minaj Engages In The Hottest Threesome Ever In Raunchy New ‘Paper’ Magazine Pics

Triple the sexy! Nicki Minaj’s ‘Paper Magazine’ photo shoot features some extremely racy photos of Nicki having a threesome with…herself. Check out the most shocking poses here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is definitely breaking the internet with her recent photo shoot for Paper Magazine. The sultry singer appears as three different versions of herself put together digitally in the shoot and shows off various raunchy threesome settings. One photo shows the three Nickis in a bathtub with one laying down while the other is bent over holding her hair and the third holds out a shower head that’s running water toward her crotch area. Another photo shows the three of them having some dominatrix fun in a bed. My oh my, Nicki sure knows how to keep folks talking! After sharing the photos on Instagram, it’s definitely clear that the “Superbass” rapper is loving the shock factor she’s giving off and staying confident in the meantime. See some of the sexiest photos of Nicki here!

Her cover for the magazine was debuted on Nov. 14 and it’s been making headlines ever since! Many are comparing it to Kim Kardashian‘s equally crazy Paper Magazine cover and asking which one is breaking the internet more. Kim doesn’t seem to have any harsh feelings of competition though since she left some fire emojis in response to Nicki’s Instagram post. Yeah, she definitely agrees that the photos are hot!

Nicki’s had a whirlwind of a year with both negative and positive press. In addition to her booming music career, she’s had to deal with family issues after her brother was convicted of child rape. Although she has yet to speak out about the terrible situation, it’s put her in the headlines. We wish her family all the best and have a feeling she will continue to be the superstar she is despite any hardships that come her way!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Nicki’s raunchy photos? Tell us here!