Nicki Minaj Moans While Kissing Another Girl In Extremely Racy Video & Fans Freak

Nicki Minaj is pulling out ALL the sexy stops when it comes to her ‘Paper’ magazine shoot! Not only is the cover seriously risqué, the raptress now shared a video of herself kissing another girl!

Step aside Kim Kardashian, the Queen Of Rap herself just stole the title the sexiest PAPER magazine cover EVER! Nicki Minaj, 34, didn’t hold anything back over the course of her sizzling photo shoot, which has garnered a seriously strong reaction from fans and haters alike. When PAPER released their cover image on Nov. 14, many were left completely speechless. Why, you ask? Because the “Anaconda” rapper is pictured fondling and groping herself in all kinds of over-sexualized ways. Not to mention she’s completely topless on the cover, with nothing but tiny pasties covering her nipples. But if you thought that was risqué, check out this NEW video she posted on Instagram!

The Trinidad-native took viewers to a new level by sharing a video of herself kissing, straddling, and tying up another woman! She credited PAPER in the caption, so we can only assume these two projects are related. The low-quality video, which you can watch below, shows Nicki washing her sexy body in the shower, licking her breasts, taking half-naked mirror selfies, and making out with a mystery brunette. She could possibly be kissing herself, since that’s exactly what she’s doing on PAPER’s cover, is basically making love to herself.

Needless to say fans are beyond shocked by Nicki’s latest project! Ironically, the brunette bombshell turned OFF the comment section on her Instagram, but viewers are still freaking out on Twitter. “Our sources confirm Nicki is in fact breaking the internet w/. her new PAPER Magazine Cover. This is not a drill. We repeat: This. Is. Not. A. Drill,” one fan tweeted. “Who else finds Nicki insanely attractive on the cover of PAPER?,” another asked. Ummm, WE DO.

🗣: #ATTN! Our sources confirm: @NICKIMINAJ is in fact breaking the internet w/. her new Paper Magazine Cover. This is not a drill. We repeat: This. Is. Not. A. Drill! #BreaktheInternet #BreakingNews. pic.twitter.com/UlhUyy0G8w — Lumps (@lumps__) November 15, 2017

