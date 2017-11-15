Nicki Minaj Visits Brother In Jail After He’s Found Guilty Of Raping His Stepdaughter, 11

Even though Nicki Minaj’s brother has just been convicted of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter, she still paid a visit to see him behind bars. We’ve got the details on why she made a jailhouse visit after snubbing his trial.

Nicki Minaj, 34, went out of her way to avoid her brother Jelani Maraj‘s child rape trial in Nassau County, NY, but she just made an exception to visit him behind bars. He was found guilty on Nov. 9 of the horrific charges that he sexually assaulted his 11-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly. He is currently in custody awaiting a Dec. 14 sentencing hearing where he could receive a maximum of life in prison. The “No Frauds” singer paid him a jail house visit late last week according to TMZ, but not because she was dying to see him. According to the site, their mother Carol wanted to see her son, as he’s been in custody without bail ever since the verdict came down. Nicki was just being a good daughter and helping grant her mom’s wish.

The singer was once close to her brother, attending his wedding and even paying for the honeymoon for Jelani and now ex-wife Jacqueline Robinson. But as soon as he was arrested in Dec. 2015 for allegedly raping Robinson’s then 11-year-old daughter on a regular basis for months before and after their Aug. 2015 wedding, Nicki has kept her distance. She never appeared in court in support of her brother during his recent trial, and didn’t testify on his behalf. Initially Jelani’s attorney said she would be taking the stand since the defense’s case was that the mother and daughter made up the rape allegations to extort $25 million from Nicki and Jelani. The lawyer then had to walk that back when Jacqueline testified she wanted no money from Jelani at any point. See more pics of Nicki, here.

Right now Nicki would like all attention to be on her hot body and not her convicted rapist brother. She posed for a super racy cover shoot for Paper magazine that just dropped on Nov. 14. In it, she’s nearly topless and having a threesome with herself, as two other naughty shots of the singer were superimposed to make it look like a “Minaj a trois,” as the mag called it. Yowza, that was definitely one way to draw attention from her brother’s guilty verdict for child rape.

