Nick Cannon’s Plans To Open ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Schools & Have Kelly Clarkson On The Show

Ever wanted to be on ‘Wild ‘N Out’? Well, Nick Cannon is getting you pretty close with plans to open ‘Wild ‘N Out’ schools, and he told HollywoodLife ALL about it at the 2017 HALO Awards.

Nick Cannon, 37, doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, especially as he expands on his hit MTV series, Wild ‘N Out in ways we never imagined. “We’re doing so many cool things with ‘Wild ‘N Out’ right now, I mean we’re opening sports bars and comedy clubs and even ‘Wild ‘N Out’ schools,” the HALO Awards host told us on the orange carpet on Saturday, November 4, in New York City. “That’s been on my goal for the longest. When you think of places like Second City or the Groundlings and you have these schools in different cities, we’re doing the same thing with ‘Wild ‘N Out’ and improv schools and putting a technology with the app that we’re building and at the same time we’re gonna put a curriculum to — this is a skill set that can be taught. Other than the entertainment side we’re just trying to diversify and figure out as many verticals as possible.”

Speaking of Wild ‘N Out, we couldn’t help but ask Nick whether or not he would have his HALO Awards performer, Kelly Clarkson, on the show. “That would be amazing! I would love it,” Nick told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE orange carpet interview. However, he added that some people are “so scared to come on” Wild ‘N Out. “I don’t know why,” he shared. “You got all of these other derivatives and watered down versions of the show that people just jump on, but when they wanna come to the real culture they get nervous.” Nick assured HollywoodLife that it definitely wasn’t the Wild ‘N Out cast and crew that anyone needed to worry about, telling us: “We treat everyone who comes on the show as kindly as we can!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Wild ‘N Out opening improv schools? Would YOU like to see Kelly Clarkson on the show? Comment below, let us know!