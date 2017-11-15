Natasha Henstridge Cries As She Alleges Brett Ratner Forced Her To Perform Oral Sex

Natasha Henstridge was overcome with emotion when describing the time Brett Ratner allegedly sexually assaulted her. She broke down in tears before also admitting that Harvey Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her.

After she remained silent for years, Natasha Henstridge, 43, revealed that famed Hollywood director, Brett Ratner, 48, allegedly sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Henstridge accused Ratner of forcing her to perform oral sex on him at a New York apartment, when she appeared on Megyn Kelly Today, Nov. 15. She claimed that after she, Rater and a group of friends dozed off while watching a movie, she woke up alone with Ratner. Hestridge alleged that he blocked the exit door and began touching himself. He “physically forced himself on me,” she said, adding that he eventually allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him. Hestridge claimed she did not know Ratner very well at the time. Her apartment was just around the corner. Watch the full interview below.

“At first I thought he was just coming on strong, and trying to convince me that there was something between us, and that he was trying to be super convincing,” she said of Ratner. “That was my initial thought until I made more of an effort to sort of get out. That is when I realized he wasn’t playing around anymore. He just got very aggressive.”

Henstridge said when she was finally “allowed to leave,” she felt “terrified.” She recalled running home to her apartment, which was just around the block, in tears. The actress described how she felt as “horribly ashamed.. feeling dirty.. feeling gross.” However, she admitted that she realized, that she “had nothing to do with it. I had no say in it. It was a horrible situation.”

Hestridsge them addressed the critics who ask, “How someone could ‘force’ you into oral sex. “When you are afraid of someone, when you physically don’t know what someone is capable of, when you are afraid of them, you don’t know what they are capable of doing, and therefore you submit,” she explained., admitting, “And I submitted. I did submit.” Megyn Kelly reached out to Ratner, who is represented by Attorney, Marty Singer. Singer denied Hestridge’s claims.

Eight other women have publicly accused Ratner of sexual assault, even rape. Other actresses who have accused Ratner of sexual assault, include, Olivia Munn, 37, Jaime Ray Newman, 39, and Katharine Towne, 39. The LA Times reporter, who broke the original story about Ratner, claims other individuals have privately reached out to the publication about alleged sexual assault by Ratner; that number is allegedly at 45.

She then alleged that she once had a harrowing experience with Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, 65, who is now in rehab after being accused by more than 40 women. “One thing led to another, he got very flirtatious and suddenly it became not about the job he was trying to offer me or put me up for anymore. It became all about flirtation. And he did some terrible things there as well,” she said of Weinstein. “Came on to me repeatedly and the story goes much deeper but the whole reason that I came out about Brett is because I had this situation with Harvey and everyone was telling me and people knew the story as well, and people were imploring me to come out about it.”

Henstridge found herself unsure how to describe exactly what Weinstein allegedly did because of being on morning television. “I don’t know what you say on daytime TV, [Weinstein] pleasured himself in front of me,” she said. “He did all of those things and I was then stuck in a room and he tried to get into the room, he consistently came after me, all of those things. I did manage to avoid an actual physical attack by him.” She also admitted that although Ratner was “more aggressive,” Weinstein “definitely tried.”

When Kelly asked if this is the price of business in the entertainment industry, Henstridge replied: “In some weird way, I feel like we’re lulled into some idea that this is kind of normal … lulled into this false sense of, ‘That’s just normal behavior; You’re an actress; It’s expected; You’re a symbol of certain things. I did a lot of films where I am playing the beautiful role or the sexy role or those kinds of things and so I think on some level, people remove the part of you that is an actress from the human part of you.”

Henstridge said she came out about her alleged encounter with Ratner, because of the accusations against Weintein. The actress said she appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to enable other women to come forward.

