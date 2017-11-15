‘Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton Kisses Co-Star Natalia Dyer During Romantic Date Night in London

Cuties! ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have brought their love fest to London, pouring on the PDA by making out on the streets of his hometown. We’ve got the pics.

Could these two be any more adorable? Charlie Heaton, 23, and Natalia Dyer, 20, still haven’t officially confirmed that they are dating, but their body language is telling us all we need to know about the chemistry between them. The cute couple was photographed passionately kissing in London on Nov. 10, right after Charlie’s band performed a concert. He held on to her face with both hands as he moved in for a kiss, and Natalia had a huge smile on her face, loving every minute of their romance. Us Weekly reports that the pair later caught up with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams , 20, and her boyfriend, Ollie Jackson, for a cute double date. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

This is the second time the pair have been spotted putting on the PDA in a European capital this month, but the first pics of them actually kissing. Charlie and Natalia were photographed holding hands and being cuddly on the streets of Paris on Nov. 3, even sharing a pair of ear buds so they could listen to the same music together. They took in tourist spots like the Louvre Museum and its neighboring Tuileries Gardens while looking ever so stylish and fashionable. See pics of Charlie and Natalia, here.

It’s a good thing Natalia is cool with hanging out overseas because Charlie is in a bit of trouble when it comes to traveling to the United States. He was busted on Oct. 21 while arriving at LAX from London by drug sniffing dogs for allegedly having traces of cocaine on his personal items and a small amount in his possession. That caused U.S. immigration officials to deny him entry into the country and put him on the next plane back to England. He has since apologized to Stranger Things fans and is working to clear up his travel situation, but in the meantime it looks like American Natalia is just fine hanging out in Europe with her hot co-star.

