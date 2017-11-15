Miranda Kerr is pregnant! The gorgeous model’s officially going to be a mom-of-two, as she announced on Nov. 15 that she’s expecting her 1st child with husband Evan Spiegel! We couldn’t be happier for the pair.

SO exciting! Miranda Kerr, 34, is pregnant with baby number two, and we can only imagine how thrilled she and her husband, Evan Spiegel, 27, must be! After all, this will be Evan’s very first child. Miranda is already the proud mom of six-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 40. “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” a spokesperson told The Daily Mail on Nov. 15. Miranda and the Snapchat CEO tied the knot just six months ago so clearly they couldn’t wait to start a family! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

The parents-to-be had a super intimate wedding ceremony back in May, which was held in front of just 45 family members and friends. Even cuter, Miranda has reportedly “always wanted more children” and “can’t wait to give Flynn a sibling,” according to an E! News source. At their romantic nuptials, Miranda donned a custom dress by Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones. Of course she looked breath-taking. “Honestly, I couldn’t have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress. When I was young, my grandmother told me, ‘Miranda, men are very visual. It’s important to look good,'” the supermodel told Vogue. “I was like, ‘Ok, Nan.'”

Miranda and Evan seemed to have a fairytale romance from the beginning, as the expectant mom knew right away that Evan was special. “He’s just a really kind person—very genuine, very authentic. I really appreciate that about him. And also, he’s very intelligent,” the Australia native once told E!. “We started out as friends, and eventually, it developed into more.” Aw! We can’t wait for the two to become parents together, and we just know Flynn will be an amazing big brother.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Miranda and Evan? Congratulate the happy couple below!