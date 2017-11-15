Lord & Taylor Black Friday Starts NOW: Purses For $20 & Shoes 50 Percent Off

Black Friday is here early! Lord & Taylor rolled out some early savings, including handbags starting at $20, a whopping 40 percent off women’s clothes, and 50 percent off shoes!

Black Friday is one of my favorite days of the year, but in 2017, retailers are making Black Friday a month-long event! Walmart, Target and Kohl’s have already had pre-Black Friday sales and many other retailers are expected to follow suit. On November 15, Lord & Taylor announced their early deals, including massive discounts on purses, shoes, clothes, cold-sweater accessories, cashmere, and more! According to their site, “Take 20% off regular, sale & clearance items; 15% off kitchen, dining & entertaining, small appliances, bed & bath when you use code NOVEMBER, now through November 20th, at 11:59PM EST.” That discount is in ADDITION to so many items that are already on sale! You can use the code NOVEMBER online or print a pass to use in stores.

You can save on dresses from brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Vince Camuto, and many more! Shoes from Puma, Nine West, Steve Madden, Jessica Simpson, Nina and more are under $50! You can also save 55 percent (PLUS 20 PERCENT!) off items like scarves, hats, and gloves. It seems like it JUST got cold in NYC, and now it’s bitterly cold. Why not stock up on these cozy items now, when they are on sale? If you’re looking for a great gift, they have cashmere sweaters for him starting at $89! The prices are insane, so start shopping now!

