Lions Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Stuns Katy Perry With His Amazing ‘American Idol’ Audition

A receiver for the Detroit Lions, Marvin Jones Jr., absolutely stunned ‘American Idol’ judge Katy Perry. You’re going to want to watch this guy, who has pipes for days, slay his audition.

Does singing affect a player’s Fantasy Football stats? Because this guy has a voice that might put him in contention for MVP if so. Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr., 27, got a chance to show off his killer voice in front of American Idol‘s judges, and no one was more impressed with him than Katy Perry. In response to his phenomenal crooning, Katy leaned in, and later dropped her jaw. She even dropped the pen she was holding in disbelief — that’s how good Marvin was. The football player sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and despite the fact that not singing “Roar” in front of Katy as a Lion is definitely a missed opportunity, he did a great job. If you’re jonesing to find out if Marvin made it to the next round, we have some bad news: this episode won’t air until March. While this is a long time to keep up the suspense, at least you can re-watch the video of his performance (below) over and over again to pass the time.

Katy recently hung out with Kim Kardashian, 37, on the very same day that Taylor's newest album Reputation was released. If that's not a slap in the face to Taylor, we don't know what is. We also reported that Robert Pattinson, 31, has been leaning on Katy for support following his split with FKA Twigs, 29. If Katy and Robert finally hooked up, we would react to this news the same way Katy reacted Marvin's voice.

Honestly, Marvin’s future on American Idol could be very bright — he has an enormous amount of talent. Time will tell if he makes it all the way. Check out Katy and other celebs who kissed a girl and liked it.

