Kyle Richards Dishes On New ‘Halloween’ Movie & Whether Or Not She’s Returning

If you’re a diehard Halloween franchise fan and were hoping to see Kyle Richards, 48, return as Lindsey Wallace in the 2018 sequel, you’re out of luck. “Originally they had asked me to be involved with that a while back and I was really excited to be involved in it since I was in the original one, a part of two, and then this time they said there wasn’t like a role in it or whatever,” Kyle told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview at NBC Universal’s annual holiday kick off event on Monday, November 13. “I would have really loved to be a part of it and I am disappointed that I am not because next to the ‘Housewives’ it is probably the number one thing I am asked about. That and ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ so it would have been really exciting to be a part of it.”

Unfortunately for Kyle, this isn’t the first one of her movie roles that she hasn’t been able to come back for. “They also did a remake of a movie I starred in called ‘Watcher in the Woods’ and Melissa Joan Hart is directing,” Kyle told HollywoodLife during our interview. “They wanted me to be involved in that, too, but I was filming ‘Housewives.'” Gah, bummer! “So, both of these remakes and I am not even involved with them — so it is kind of disappointing.” Kind of? No, you mean very disappointing — but we’ll survive, somehow, just like Michael has for all of these years.

