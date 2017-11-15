Kristen Stewart’s Directorial Debut Film Starts Off Looking Like A ‘Twilight: New Moon’ Scene

Kristen Stewart directed her first project and the beginning is basically that scene in ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ where Bella jumped off a cliff and nearly drowned. Watch the eerie short film here.

Kristen Stewart, 27, is one of the coolest people on the planet, so obviously her directorial debut would be just us unique. The actress partnered with Refinery29 to make a short film titled, Come Swim. The nearly 18-minute long flick, “depicts a surrealistic journey through one man’s imagination,” according to the caption that accompanied the YouTube post. The first minute shows an ocean wave building in slow-mo, and a man ominously sinking below the surface of the water. While we’re certainly intrigued, we also can’t help but notice how much it looks like the scene where Kristen’s Bella Swan almost drowned to death in 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon. However, after the initial underwater scene, the film changes course and beautifully executes a distinct journey that’s incredibly compelling. Watch Kristen’s directorial debut film above!

Kristen did more than just direct the short video, though. She also wrote the storyline! The movie, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, alternates “between abstract, artistic representations, and alarmingly realistic scenes,” and “takes audiences through the journey of one man’s day coping with anxiety and heartbreak.” Click here to see pictures of Kristen’s transformation over the years.

The film is part of Refinery29’s Shatterbox Anthology series which explores the dynamic of power through the lens of 12 female directors. “Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this,” the message attached to the series stated. “Our message to Hollywood? You can’t win without women.” Kristen is but one of the women who helmed a short film for the production company, but her segment wasn’t devoid of other female figureheads. Kristen’s friend St. Vincent, 35, scored the short film. TBH, we’re 100% behind R29’s vision on this one — talented women working together to create stunning works of art is exactly what we all need more of.

