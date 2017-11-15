Kris Jenner Hires A Scribe To Record Her Life & Khloe Immediately Trolls Her With Queefing Jokes

Kris Jenner hires a personal scribe to record all of her conversations, and Khloe Kardashian seizes the chance to totally mess with her mom. Watch the hilarious clip!

Are they running out of plotlines on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or what? Yep, Kris Jenner, 61, hires a personal scribe to write down everything she — and everyone else — says, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, sees it as the perfect opportunity to troll the matriarch. Watch the new clip from the Nov. 19 episode above!

It all starts when Kris brings her scribe Madhvi to lunch with Khloe, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Wait, when you’re having a conversation, does Madhvi also record what I’m saying or just what you’re saying?” Kourt asks. “What everybody’s saying,” Kris clarifies. “I mean, it’s kind of amazing. I can look back and tell you exactly what I said. There’s no doubt.”

Khloe feels otherwise. “Meeting the scribe for the first time, it’s just strange,” she says in a confessional. “Do you really want everything documented?” Good point — we all know what happened when a certain rapper recorded a certain popstar, right?

Still, she decides to have some fun and say inappropriate phrases in front of Madhvi to make Kris “uncomfortable” at the restaurant. “Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?” she asks, adding, “She queefed in our workout the other day. She was queefing!” Kris protests, telling Khloe not to punish her just because she has a scribe, but it’s too late. “All you do is get drunk, it’s wild!” Khloe laughs.

Yeah, we’ll see how long Kris keeps this one up.

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s funny that Kris hired a scribe? Tell us in the comments!