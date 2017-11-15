Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wants Younes Bendjima To Propose & Have A TV Wedding

Is Kourtney Kardashian desperate to take her relationship with Younes Bendjima to the alter? A new report claims that the star is hoping for a proposal. Will Kourt be the next sister to walk down the aisle on TV?

Things have certainly been getting more serious between Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima — but are they ready for an engagement? Kourt has been hoping that her man will pop the question, according to a report from OK! magazine. “This isn’t a spur-of-the-moment idea. She didn’t expect to fall for this guy, but she swears she loves him,” a source told the mag. “The whole family loves him too, and they’re thrilled to see Kourtney finally free from Scott’s spell. If marriage is what she wants, they support it.” While we’d totally be all for these two saying, “I do,” we won’t be totally sure that these two are ready to walk down the aisle until they make an official announcement. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kourtney’s reps for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

The couple have only been dating for about a year, but apparently Kris Jenner, 62, has been encouraging her daughter to let E! film the potential ceremony. “This isn’t why she’d do it, of course, but it’s not lost on Kourtney that she’d made two or three million bucks if she filmed a wedding special,” the source said. “For so many years Kourtney has been in her sisters’ shadows, watching them rake in the dough from their story lines. Now, with three of them about to have babies, getting married to this young hot guy would be the perfect way to get back in the spotlight.” TBH, another televised Kardashian wedding would be really great. See pictures of the couple here!

Even if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t pushing Younes to put a ring on her finger, the couple’s relationship was built on some really solid ground. On their first date, they found out about Kim Kardashian‘s robbery and the model refused to leave Kourt’s side. He even acted as a translator! While we can’t say if these two want to get hitched, we’re totally here for their sweet romance!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Kourt is pushing for a proposal? Would you want to see her walk down the aisle on TV? Let us know what you think!