Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Tight, White Dress At Fragrance Launch

Kim Kardashian, 37, may be “expecting” a baby, but thanks to a surrogate, and as she is preparing to be a new mom once again, she looks happier and healthier than ever! She’s dedicated herself to fitness these past few months, and it’s really paying off. For her fragrance launch party, Kim showed off her amazing body in a skintight dress. The white floor-length gown literally hugged her in all the right places, and she showed off her body on Snapchat! Family members Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian supported Kim at the party, which had gardenias and orchids everywhere. It was obviously crystal themed, since that is what her fragrance bottles looks like!

The perfumes go on sale at 10am PST on November 15, and Kim just told our sister site WWD about them: “I just wanted a bottle that was so simple that can look like it’s something sitting on your counter and be a beautiful object. I tried to make it really timeless so that it can’t just all be about a celebrity fragrance.” She added, “Fragrance is harder [to sell], but makeup is difficult, too, because you don’t really test the product. I hope we’re doing a good job of describing what it will smell like, that’s always a little bit tricky.” I’m sure she’ll have major success with this launch!

