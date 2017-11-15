Kim Kardashian Slammed By Fans Who Believe She Snubbed Surrogate From Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian held a gorgeous baby shower over the weekend for her 3rd child, but fans are questioning if she invited the woman who’s actually carrying her baby! Shocked, Twitter users are giving her major crap.

So…was she or wasn’t she? Fans are totally questioning whether or not Kim Kardashian, 37, invited her surrogate to her Nov. 11 baby shower! After all, while tons of pics were posted of the lavish affair via social media, her surrogate was nowhere to be seen. Ouch! What’s more, the party was incredibly over-the-top, featuring rows pink cherry blossoms in celebration of having a baby girl. But again, no sign of the woman who’s actually carrying the child. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family.

Upon noticing that everyone from the Kardashian’s clique seemed to be in attendance — except for the surrogate — people took to Twitter to express their surprise. “But wait did @KimKardashian surrogate attend the baby shower ooooor??” asked one fan. Another tweeted, “So did @KimKardashian at least invite her #surrogate to her Rose pink themed #babyshower?!?!” Looks like we may never know for sure. Despite the high-profile of her bun in the oven though, the surrogate, has maintained a super low profile. She’s been reported to be a an African-American married college graduate in her Twenties who has has two kids of her own, according to TMZ.

One thing we do know for sure though is that Kim and Kanye West, 40, are expecting a girl, and she’s due to arrive in January! And while Kim and Kanye’s son, Saint West, 1, doesn’t quite understand what’s going on, their four-year-old daughter North is pumped about welcoming a sister. “I don’t know if my son gets it yet, especially if I don’t have the belly,” she told Ellen DeGeneres, 59, during Ellen’s talkshow. “I thought I really do want to have a baby shower, because I want [North] to feel that something’s coming, and for her to really understand it.”

Kim Kardashian West says surrogacy ‘is so much harder’ than pregnancy – after the star didn’t invite her surrogate to the baby shower … — allmyhit (@allmyhit) November 15, 2017

But wait did @KimKardashian surrogate attend the baby shower ooooor,?? — anti addison (@_adddy_) November 15, 2017

so did @KimKardashian at least invite her #surrogate to her Rose pink themed #babyshower?!?! Who has a baby shower for their 3rd kid let alone one they aren't even carrying themselves!!!! — AnnamRani (@annam_rani) November 14, 2017

Did the surrogate mother of @KimKardashian attend the baby shower? #askingforafriend — worthington c. (@WorthngtnCScott) November 12, 2017

I wonder if Kim Kardashian invited her surrogate of her 3rd child to her baby shower…? — Rose Elizabeth. (@rosepsmith) November 12, 2017

Do you think Kim Kardashian invited the surrogate to her baby shower ? — TS🌹🌹🌹 (@Tay_shap) November 12, 2017

Kim added, “So people brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, you know since baby sister is not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I’ll play with them and make sure they are all okay for baby sister.'” The reality star also dished that Nori is “really excited” the baby’s a girl — aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Kim left her surrogate out of the baby shower festivities?