Kim Kardashian Reveals Nipples In Sheer, Sequin Dress — See Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to showing off her body, but we are loving these new glam and gorgeous pics, where she is revealing A LOT. See them below.

Kim Kardashian is showing off her sexy body in a sheer Julien McDonald dress for a new photo shoot with VIOLET GREY (click for pics!). The sequin number is totally sheer, and shows off Kim’s nipples. She honestly looks better than ever! We are loving these gorgeous photos! In the interview, she talks about her new fragrances, which went on sale on November 15. “Gardenia has always been my favorite fragrance. Gardenias are my happy place. When I smell them, it brings me back to memories of being eight years old in Hawaii.”

“I think you have different memories in your life, and something can trigger it. [My makeup artist] just used Sisley [Floral Mist Spray] and it had rose in it. I love the scent of rose. I just always wanted to go back to my really happy place. And that’s with my dad.” After she was robbed in Paris, she relied on healing crystal and got inspiration for these new fragrances. “My bottle looked like a crystal — it was all about healing. I feel like when I started to make the fragrance a year ago, it all just really clicked in my head. People would come over and give me these healing crystals, and I wanted a perfume I could hold in my hand like a healing crystal, that gives off good vibes and good energy. And that’s what I thought I’d find in gardenia.” Kim Kardashian West is #WOMANMADE. Link in bio to see more. PHOTOGRAPHY | @benhassett CREATIVE DIRECTION | @cassandragrey MAKEUP | @morgane_martini HAIR | @chrisappleton1 STYLIST | @deborahafshani NAILS | @stephstonenails A post shared by VIOLET GREY (@violetgrey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 6:55am PST

