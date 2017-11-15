Is Kim Kardashian Jealous Of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Break The Internet’ Cover? — See Her Response

Is Kim Kardashian fuming that Nicki Minaj now has her own ‘Break The Internet’ cover for ‘Paper’? The reality star commented on Nicki’s post about the mag to reveal her true feelings. Here’s what she had to say!

Nicki Minaj is Paper magazine’s newest #BreakTheInternet cover star, making her the only person to receive the honor since Kim Kardashian, in 2014. Who could forget the iconic photos of Kim, baring her backside, posing fully naked and even balancing a glass of champagne on her booty?! Well, Nicki is sure giving her a run for her money with the winter 2017 cover, titled “Minaj a Trois.’ The main image features three different Nickis, all in super sexual poses, including one who’s totally topless, with nothing but pasties covering her nipples.

Don’t worry, though — it doesn’t look like Kim is sweating the fact that the spotlight has briefly been taken away from her. Nicki posted her cover to Instagram, and the reality star “liked” and commented on the pic. She kept her reaction simple, commenting with only three “fire” emojis, making it clear that she thinks the rapper looks super sexy. Indeed, Nicki is totally slaying on this cover…three times. The topless Nicki is seated with her legs spread apart, while another Nicki kneels below her and sticks her tongue out right near the first Nicki’s crotch…wearing a thong, leather bodysuit, nonetheless! The third Nicki is standing above the first and grabbing her breast while wearing a skintight, pink dress that reveals major booty and side boob.

Clearly, both Nicki and Kim’s issues are insanely sexy and get the job of #BreakingTheInternet done! Let’s not forget Miley Cyrus‘ super racy issue from 2015, though, in which she, like Kim, posed completely nude.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Kim’s reaction to Nicki’s cover?