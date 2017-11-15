Kim Kardashian Insists Khloe & Kylie Are The Only People Who Will Confirm Their Pregnancies

If you’re waiting for confirmation that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant, you won’t get it from Kim! The star told Ellen Degeneres that the Kardashians aren’t allowed to speak on rumors for each other.

Kim Kardashian, 37, isn’t shy about sharing things from her own life, but if you ask her about what’s going on with one of her famous sisters, she won’t answer. When Ellen Degeneres, 59, had Kim on The Ellen Show, she referenced the pregnancy rumors surrounding Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20. Kim hesitated for a moment before she said, “Alright, I’m going to break it down.” At first, we thought she was about to get #real with us, but what she said next was a bit unexpected. “This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats, and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life, [I’m not going to comment.]” Watch the whole exchange in the video above!

Kim also continued, by stating that their policy was made to protect everyone’s right to decide what they share about themselves publicly. “We just decided that there’s so much that goes on, that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves,” she said. “So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors they might have.” Of course, Ellen responded by saying that the two sisters are definitely invited to come onto the show ASAP to discuss their private lives. See pictures of Kylie and Khloe’s pre-baby bodies here.

Getting the two sisters to confirm that they’re both expecting is no easy feat, though. Kylie has pretty much been avoiding all public appearances since the rumors started. She even missed out on both Kim’s and Kendall Jenner‘s birthday celebrations earlier this month. Khloe has been slightly more present in the public eye, but recent photos don’t show any sign of a baby bump. Can these two just speak out about the rumors already?! We’re dying to know the truth!

