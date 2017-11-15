Eek! Kim Kardashian totally left out sister Kourtney Kardashian when asked who her three favorite sisters were while playing a game on ‘Ellen’. Watch the crazy video here!

Is there trouble brewing in the Kardashian clan? Kim Kardashian, 37, named her top three favorite sisters while playing a game on Ellen and it didn’t include Kourtney Kardashian, 38! The rules of the game made Kim and Ellen DeGeneres, 59, have to name 3 answers to a question asked within five seconds so perhaps we should cut the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty some slack? With four sisters, she had to leave one out but still we wonder if there’s a reason she left out Kourtney or if Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are simply the names that came into her head first?! See some pics of the Kardashian/Jenner clan from Keeping Up with the Kardashians here!

The funny game also included questions about the top three people who made Kim laugh to which she replied husband Kanye West, 40, and children North, 4, and Saint, 1. The reality star also revealed some interesting hidden talents such as being able to smell cavities and remember long series of numbers. When Ellen jokingly tried to challenge her to remember numbers she started to call out, Kim admitted that the talent had gone away ever since she had her kids.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan seem to be very close despite any drama that may try to get stewed up over the years. Kim just had her baby shower for her soon-to-be born third child, which she is having via surrogate, and it appeared there was a ton of family in attendance. The exciting bash was filled with cherry blossoms and although Kim has yet to officially announce the gender of her bundle of joy, many are suspecting it’s a girl.

