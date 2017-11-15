During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian casually slipped in the gender of her third baby. So, is it a boy or a girl? Watch here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, confirmed what we already suspected — she’s having a baby girl! The reality star sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, airing Nov. 15, and accidentally spilled the beans while telling a story about her daughter, North West’s, reaction to the baby news. “So people brought toys and gifts [to my baby shower] and [North] was opening them up the next day,” Kim explained. “And she said, ‘Mom, you know, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and make sure they’re all okay for baby sister.'” Whoops — that was the first time Kim ever publicly said the baby was going to be a girl!

However, the 37-year-old’s baby shower on Nov. 11 was doused in pink flowers and decor, so fans were already speculating that baby No. 3 would be a little sister for North and Saint West. “North is really excited [it’s a girl],” Kim admitted. “[Having a brother] was a little trickier. But let’s see if it last.” Kim has been open in the past about North’s jealousy of her little brother, so hopefully things go better with a baby girl in the mix! Of course, Kim sure didn’t look like she was having a baby any time soon during her interview, but that’s because her and Kanye West’s third child will be born via surrogate.

“I don’t know if my son gets it yet since I don’t have a belly,” she revealed. “It’s a different experience. So I said to my sisters, ‘Would it be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off at the front door and have to explain that?'” For the record — Ellen advised her against doing that!

Meanwhile, Kim wouldn’t comment on the unconfirmed reports that her sisters, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are also expecting — but she had a good reason. “We have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one,” she said. “So for the safety of my life….we just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s rights to speak for [ourselves].” Ugh, fine.

