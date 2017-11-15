Kevin Hart Abruptly Rushes Out Of Radio Interview As Wife Eniko Goes Into Labor

It’s happening! Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is reportedly in labor! OMG. It’s so serious that Kevin had to bail on a radio interview so he could be by his wife’s side as she gives birth.

Eniko Parrish, 33, is about to become a mommy for the first time! The wife of Kevin Hart, 38, reportedly went into labor on Nov. 15, according to TMZ. Eniko’s water broke right before Kevin was supposed to do a phone interview with Orlando’s Power 95.3, but when he found out he was going to be a dad for a third time, he left the radio station hanging. Kevin’s manager came onto the phone to tell the station that Eniko was in labor, and Kevin had to bail. While fans may have been disappointed that Kevin didn’t do the interview, this is clearly a good reason to cancel. After all, considering his cheating scandal rocked his relationship with Eniko, not being there for her when she gives birth may be the last straw.

The child – who has already been revealed to be a boy who will be named Kenzo – will be the first baby that Kevin and Eniko had together. Kevin has two children, daughter Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9, from his first marriage with Torrei Hart, 39. Amazing! Hopefully, both mommy and baby are all right, and that Kevin will have some happy news in a short while. Congratulations to Eniko and Kevin!

