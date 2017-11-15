Exclusive

Justin Bieber’s Showering Selena Gomez With TLC To Help Her Prepare For AMAs

Justin Bieber has been ‘so amazing’ for Selena Gomez since their reunion. Not only has he been giving her ‘so much support’ ahead of her AMAs performance, but he’s also been taking care of her. Here’s how!

“[Selena Gomez] has been rehearsing like crazy, but she’s still dealing with a lot of nerves ahead of the [American Music Awards]. Justin [Bieber]‘s been amazing… he’s giving her so much support, telling her how great she’s going to do. He’s been pumping her up, saying exactly what she needs to hear,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin hates seeing Selena stress out. She’s been so busy getting ready for the AMAs, she doesn’t have as much time to take care of herself. Justin worries that she doesn’t eat enough, so the other day when she was in rehearsals, he had her favorite deli in Beverly Hills deliver some soup. It was incredibly thoughtful — you can see why Selena’s fallen for him again.”

OMG! We’re swooning over how cute they are together. It sounds like Justin has certainly stepped up his game, and he’s treating Selena right this time around. And if you ask us, the timing couldn’t be any better. Performing at the American Music Awards, for the first time since her kidney transplant, can’t be an easy task for Selena, so having Justin there to support her and give her some TLC must be nice. Plus, with Justin helping her every step of the way, we can only imagine her performance on Nov. 19 may just be her best one ever!

A press release by ABC recently announced Selena’s performance and said she’ll be singing “Wolves”. “The influential and inspiring pop superstar, who continues to redefine her role as an artist, is a fan favorite at the American Music Awards having taken home the award for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock in 2016, as well as providing show-stopping performances of her powerful track ‘Same Old Love’ in 2015 and her passionate song ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ in 2014.  A truly gifted singer, Gomez makes her return to the AMA stage with the world television premiere of her brand new single ‘Wolves’,” they said in a statement. Are you excited?

