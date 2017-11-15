Do You Grind Your Teeth? — People Are Doing This To End The Pesky Habit

If you have teeth grinding issues or you just don’t favor the shape of your jawline, your worries are over. People are undergoing this procedure to aid jaw pain, change their face shape, soften their muscles and more!

Michelle Cory, one of two injectors at Skin Deep Med Spa, based in Boston, took us inside the actual procedure to fill you guys in! Botox in the jaw can actually change the shape of your face for a more feminine and softer jaw. Here’s everything to know! [Nichole Starr, R.N is the owner of Skin Deep, which also specializes in laser and other skincare services. Starr is the other injector at SD.] Check out more uses for botox by clicking here!

Why jaw botox? — “Some people do it just for grinding and they get a lot of headaches or jaw pain [TMJ],” Michelle explained. “We also do it a lot to soften the face, if the jaw is squared off; if you want more of a round, feminine appearance. It helps the jaw to become less square and less tight.”

Is jaw botox painful? — “No! It’s super quick and easy. We use a lot of ice, and there’s numbing, which is optioned. But, it’s very quick and easy to undergo.”

Are there any side effects? — “Typically, it’s just the regular botox side effects, bruising, maybe a tiny bit of swelling; it’s very rare, but that’s really your biggest complications that can happen.”

When does it kick in and how long does it last? — “It usually needs to be repeated every three to four months, just like regular botox.”

How much would this cost someone? — “It depends because of the size of the jaw; it’s male versus female. It depends on the size of your jaw muscle, as well as the size of your bite. On average, it starts out at $750 and it can go up from there. It’s very customized to each client. That’s a ballpark starting figure, then we can reassess when they return for the next appointment to see how much they may need or want.”

Is this very popular right now? — “Yes, we do a lot of botox in the jaw, especially for the grinding of the teeth. Botox in the underarms for hidrosis.”

HollywoodLifers, would you get botox in your jaw?