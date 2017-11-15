Gwen Stefani Passionate Kisses Blake Shelton After He’s Named Sexiest Man Alive

We don’t need to tell Gwen Stefani that her man Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive — she already knows! See the sweet pic she shared to celebrate her boyfriend’s new title.

Blake Shelton, 41, was named 2017 People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” which came as absolutely no surprise to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48. Gwen took to Twitter to share a celebratory post for the special occasion. She tweeted a sweet photo of her giving her partner a smooch, and captioned the adorable moment, “I guess I’ve been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time but [People] I knew that already!!” See the sweet pic below!

We aren’t surprised the “Hollaback Girl” singer agreed with the magazine’s list. As we’ve previously reported, Gwen believes the country crooner deserved the title for far more than his rugged good looks. “Blake is sexy to Gwen because he is funny,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Blake is sexy to Gwen because he loves her children. Blake is sexy to Gwen because he shows her love that she has never experienced before… So it doesn’t take a magazine to know what she has always known, but she is happy now that the rest of the world is aware of what she has known for a while!” See pictures of the couple’s milestones here!

But how does Mr. Sexiest Man Alive feel about the title himself? Well, it seems that he’s most excited about the bragging rights against his fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine, 38, who was awarded the title back in 2013. “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton told the magazine. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.” Hey, it is a pretty big honor, so we don’t blame him. He joins the ranks of men like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, David Beckham, 42, and Chris Hemsworth, 34, who won in 2016, 2015, and 2014 respectively. Blake, if you want to start bragging, you better get on it! You only have 365 more days to milk this title until People honors somebody else in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree that Blake is the sexiest man alive? Let us know!