Gwen Stefani Already Considered Blake Shelton The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ — But Not Because Of His Looks

Blake Shelton is the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ but that’s no surprise to Gwen Stefani. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Gwen always thought Blake was the hottest man on planet — but not just because he’s a hunk!

With his broad shoulders, strong jawline and blazing blue eyes, it’s no surprise that Blake Shelton, 41, is People magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. This award comes to no major surprise to Gwen Stefani, 48, who has fallen hard for the country music megastar. Yet, when it comes to being the “Sexiest Man Alive,” Gwent thinks her bae deserves the title for more than just his good looks. “Blake is sexy to Gwen because he is funny,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Blake is sexy to Gwen because he loves her children. Blake is sexy to Gwen because he shows her love that she has never experienced before.

“So it doesn’t take a magazine to know what she has always known,” the insider tells HollywoodLIfe.com, “but she is happy now that the rest of the world is aware of what she has known for a while!” Speaking of “knowing for a while,” Gwen seemed to take pride for picking a winner when she was first asked about her boyfriend joining the ranks of such superstar studs like Denzel Washington, 62, Ryan Reynolds, 34, Chris Hemsworth, 31, and 2016’s winner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44.

“What? Oh my god. Well, they got that right,” she told Access Hollywood. “Wow, I knew I was on to something.” There was more to this cute little reaction than meets the eye, as the insider says that Gwen was aware that Blake had to OK being named “Sexiest Man Alive,” but “she is playing along with it.” Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to see if this award will be brought up during an episode of The Voice. Fellow judge Adam Levine, 38, already thinks Blake’s PDA with Gwen is “bordering on disgusting.” He may have to brace himself if Gwen makes a cameo to celebrate this cover with her man.

It seems 2017 has been a huge year for Blake and Gwen. Will this couple cap it all off with a marriage proposal? The No Doubt singer’s holiday special, Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas, is set to air on Dec. 12, and an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that there’s a possibly that Blake might pop the question during the broadcast! “The Christmas special would be the perfect opportunity or Blake to propose,” the source said. “It would be awesome to see him go down on one knee.” Will the “Sexiest Man Alive” give Gwen the gift of a diamond ring? Fans will have to tune in to see.

What do you think about Blake getting named the “Sexiest Man Alive,” HollywoodLifers?