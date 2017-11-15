Ed Westwick Accused Of ‘Aggressively Groping’ 3rd Actress In New Sexual Assault Allegations

A third woman has come forward to accuse Ed Westick of sexual assault, claiming that he ‘groped’ her breasts and pushed her ‘up against a wall’ the night before the 2014 Oscars.

Rachel Eck, a creative producer, claims she was sexually assaulted by Ed Westwick, 30, in a shocking Nov. 14 account, per BuzzFeed. The Gossip Girl star “pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me,” she tells the outlet, sharing heartbreaking details of what allegedly happened one night ahead of the 2014 Academy Awards when she was a 23-year-old executive assistant.

Eck had recently moved to Los Angeles, and was looking to reconnect with her ex Kaine Harling, an Australian film producer. He texted her to ask to meet at the luxurious Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood, as she explains to the site. “On the way, he told me he was with his friend Ed Westwick,” she adds, though at the time she didn’t know “who that was.”

When she got to the villa at 2:30 AM, she discovered that only Harling and Westick were there. Westwick “asked me to invite a friend to hang out with the three of us,” Eck says, but everyone was asleep since it was so late. “When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me,” she claims of Ed, whose future filming projects have been suspended amidst the allegations from three separate women.

Eck then tells the outlet that Westwick sexually assaulted her. He would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall” when Harling left them alone, and that she “pushed” him “off” each time. “It got worse and he got more handsy,” she remembers. See photos of celebrities who were sexually assaulted.

Eck threatened to leave, but Harling convinced her not to, saying that Westwick “wanted to apologize.” She followed him into the bedroom. “Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me,” she alleges, referring to her breasts. “I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.” Says Eck: “I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life.” Read Eck’s full account here.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ed’s rep about these new developments.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe this new shocking accusation against Ed? Tell us what you think about all this in the comments.