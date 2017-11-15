Ed Sheeran Addresses Wild Rumors That Taylor Swift’s Sexy Song ‘Dress’ Is About Him

Is the hottest song on Taylor Swift’s new album about her best friend, Ed Sheeran? That’s what a lot of fans are speculating — and, now, Ed himself is weighing in!

Taylor Swift’s song “Dress” is all about the anticipation of being with someone physically, and even though her relationship with Ed Sheeran has always been platonic, a lot of listeners are convinced the track is about him. First off, there’s the main line in the chorus, “I don’t want you like a best friend, only bought this dress so you could take it off.” People have taken that ‘best friend’ lyric to mean she now wants Ed as more than just her friend. She also sings, “There’s an indentation, in the shape of you,” which many believe is a reference to Ed’s song, “Shape of You.”

Well, a Singapore reporter asked Ed all about it on an Instagram Live chat, and he didn’t hesitate with his response. “I don’t think it is [about me],” he admitted. “I think if you read into it, it’s not. She mentions someone with a buzz cut haircut, I’ve never had a buzz cut hair cut.” Ed is referring to Taylor’s lyric: “Flash back when you met me, your buzz cut and my hair bleached.” You know who did have a buzzed haircut once, though? Tay’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn! In fact, that’s the hairstyle he was rockin’ at the 2016 Met Gala…which Taylor also attended…with her hair bleached blonde. Come on, guys, that Ed theory was totally ridiculous!

It’s pretty clear that all the romantic tracks on Reputation are love songs to Joe, who Taylor has been dating for a year. Meanwhile, Ed is featured on the album’s second song, “End Game,” so clearly, their friendship is going strong!

