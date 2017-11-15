Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Named As 2018’s Golden Globes Ambassador

Congrats are in order! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson was excitingly named the 2018 Golden Globes Ambassador. Find out more about her prestigious honor here!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson was named the official Golden Globes Ambassador for 2018 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Nov. 15, according to E! News. The honor, which was formerly called Miss/Mr. Golden Globe, is always filled by the son or daughter of a celebrity and Simone is thrilled about being selected for next year’s award ceremony, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary. “I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary,” Simone said in a statement. “As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.” See some photos of other Golden Globes Ambassadors here!

There’s usually only one person selected as the Golden Globe Ambassador every year, but Sylvester Stallone‘s daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, made history when they were selected for the first time as a trio. The title started back in 1962 and the idea was to introduce a whole new generation of stars by shedding light on the children of some of Hollywood’s most respected talents. The duty of the ambassador is to hand out the awards to all the winners of the evening.

Some celebrities who served as ambassador before their own stardom includes Melanie Griffith, whose daughter Dakota Johnson also had the title, Laura Dern, and Freddie Prinze Jr. We wish Simone the best of luck during her big night!

