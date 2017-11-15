Do not mess with the 6 God. Drake was in the middle of a show down under when he saw a fan getting inappropriate, so he paused his show and threatened to ‘f*ck’ the dude up!

“Yo, stop that shit,” Drake, 31, said to the DJ, stopping his performance of “Know Yourself” and bringing his Nov. 14 show at the Marquee nightclub in Sydney, Australia to a screeching halt (per Complex). Drake then pointed out to the crowd, specifically at one fan who was groping some of the women in the audience. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and f*ck you up,” he said, causing a huge roar of approval from the fans gathered there.

“If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m going [to] come out there and f*ck your ass up,” Drake repeated, just in case the alleged groper didn’t hear him the first time. Thankfully, Drake didn’t have to follow-through on his threat. Either the club’s security intervened or the alleged groper decided to keep his hands to himself, because Drake resumed his show. Here’s hoping the guy Drake called out learned his lesson.

In the wake of the sexual harassment and abuse scandals that have rocked Hollywood – from Harvey Weinstein to Brett Ratner to Louis C.K. – it seems that Drake won’t tolerate any of that behavior at his shows. While threatening to wreck a guy’s night might not be the best way to handle this situation, it definitely sends a message to anyone who thinks they can molest a woman at Drake’s concert.

Along with shutting down this groper, Drake has made some waves earlier in the week when an 11-second snippet of an unreleased song surfaced online, according to Hot New Hip-Hop. Even though it was distorted, fans said it was “fire,” lighting a spark under fans that wanted to hear the entire banger. Speaking of bangers, Bella Hadid, 21, has plans to throw a wild bash as a way to apologize for missing his 31st birthday party. However, with Drake celebrating his B-Day by flirting with everyone female at Poppy’s nightclub, she might want to hold off. No wonder The Weeknd, 25, thinks that Drizzy needs to check himself and stop playing with Bella’s heart. Of course, The Weeknd was just spotted leaving Bella’s NYC apartment, so who needs to check whom?

