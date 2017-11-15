Donald Trump: Dems Introduce Articles Of Impeachment For ‘Security Risk’ Pres & Voters Applaud

Democrats have had enough of President Donald Trump. After accusing him of violating the Constitution and putting the country at risk, six Dems moved to impeach him Trump, leaving some voters thrilled!

“We believe that President [Donald] Trump has violated the Constitution, and we’ve introduced five articles of impeachment,” Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, said at a Nov. 15 press conference announcing his decision to impeach the 45th president of the United States. Five other Democratic representatives — Reps. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, Al Green of Texas, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Adriano Espaillat of New York and John Yarmuth of Kentucky – also signed onto this resolution. As to why Steve thinks Trump should be impeached, he listed out the five reasons he thinks the country is at a “security risk” with Donald in the White House.

“The first is obstruction of justice, which deals with Mr. [James] Comey’s firing,” Steve said, per Us Weekly. “The second is a violation of the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which deals with money he has taken from foreign powers without the consent of Congress. The third is a violation of the Domestic Emoluments Clause, which deals with money he’s made from the United States in his personal businesses, beyond that of his personal salary, which is also forbidden by our Constitution.”

“The fourth is undermining our federal judiciary and the fifth is undermining freedom of the press,” continued Steve. “These are aggressive actions he’s taken over a period of time against the press and against the judiciary with positive actions to cap off a series, a pattern, of behavior of belittling and questioning these institutions that are so important for our democracy.”

Voters’ reactions were mixed. While many anti-Trump fans were happy to see the Democrats try to impeach him, others seemed to think this move was a bit “premature.” Others were happy to say “Hallelujah thank Dems about damn time somebody introduced articles of impeachment against this moron.”

.@RepCohen: "We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution, and we've introduced five articles of impeachment." pic.twitter.com/nC7bdnhYqR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2017

Articles of impeachment seem a bit premature. Why not wait until the Mueller investigation is complete? — Darnell 🇹🇹 (@trini87) November 15, 2017

Hallelujah thank Dems about damn time somebody introduced articles of impeachment against this moron before he totally wrecks democracy as we know it#DemForce https://t.co/SaX0PxDE2p — Elizabeth #DemForce (@egregory962) November 15, 2017

Shit's about to go down, democrats started the impeachment of Trump, something that's never happened in the history of America before😅 — Laura (@BTS__KPop_) November 15, 2017

Read the Constitution. @POTUS has done nothing that would rise to the level of impeachment. A president can’t be impeached just because you don’t like him or he hurts your feelings. — James Butler (@James4531) November 15, 2017

It won't go anywhere because the Kiss Butt GOP won't do anything. What needs to happen is the #Democrats need to take over the #House and the #Senate in 2018! They can then move forward on impeachment proceedings! We, the people, need to vote these GOP Hypocrites out of office! https://t.co/2eIwFRmjun — MeMyself (@clakor54) November 15, 2017

“We have taken this action because of great concerns for the country and our Constitution and our national security and our democracy,” he said, per Bloomberg. He also added that though these are severe accusations, he doesn’t expect the House of Representatives – currently controlled by the Republicans – to allow hearings on the impeachment articles. However, these accusations weren’t just for show. “I think the Democratic base needs to be activated. The Democratic base needs to know there are members of Congress willing to stand up against this president,” he added.

What do you think about these six Dems introducing articles to impeach Trump, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it was the right move? Do you think it was too early, or that the Dems were acting a bit desperate?