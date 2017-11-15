Donald Trump Slammed For Mourning Victims Of The Wrong City After California Shooting

Five people were left dead after a shooting in Rancho Tehana, California on Nov. 14, but when Donald Trump tweeted about the tragedy…he carelessly named the wrong city AND state. Of course, people are livid.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Donald Trump tweeted on Nov. 14. “The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.” The tweet left people super confused — many were expecting Trump to send condolences about the tragic shooting that took place in California that same day, rather than tweet something about the tragedy that occurred at a church in Texas on Nov. 5. The tweet stayed up for several hours, but by the early morning of Nov. 15, the president had deleted his message…probably because so many people were calling him out for making no reference to what happened in Rancho Tehana.

“Did you just copy & paste this & forget to change the city?” one person asked. Dozens and dozens of others also called Trump out for seemingly using a set template to tweet about mass shootings and other tragedies. “Jesus, he copy pasted his response to a mass shooting and forgot to change the location,” another Twitter user wrote. “What a clown.” Some else begged, “Can you make an effort to keep up with the carnage #ThoughtsAndPrayers, please?” Oh, and plenty of people also made sure to point out his grammatical error, too — “FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived” is not correct, of course.

When the Sutherland Springs shooting actually did happen, Trump sent a tweet that was very similar to the one he posted on the 14th. “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” he wrote at the time. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Has it really come to the point where Trump has a template for mass shootings and even gets confused about the city in which it happened? pic.twitter.com/DZTJTosTeM — Jose Flores (@JestMortem) November 15, 2017

1: I can always tell when my students use previous assignments and forget to change all the pertinent information. 2: How depressing that there appears to be a POTUS mass shooting template tweet.#Trump pic.twitter.com/MEpvX8xUaK — Derek Boczkowski (@VerbsNotNouns) November 15, 2017

You are the worst. The shooting today was in Northern California. I hope that the FBI and law enforcement arrived in Texas earlier than today — M Sherrill (@m_sherrill) November 15, 2017

This tweet was sent 2 hours ago.

The shooting in Sutherland Springs happened on November 5th, which was 9 days ago. I hope the FBI and law enforcement didn’t take that long to arrive. https://t.co/8bYtCg0iuO — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 15, 2017

“The FBI and law enforcement have arrived.” Why is the correct usage of grammar beyond the reach of this man?! — Kathy (@sweethomekate) November 15, 2017

The shooter in Rancho Tehana went on a 45 minute rampage throughout the Northern California town, even firing bullets in an elementary school at one point. Police were eventually able to ram the suspect’s vehicle and kill him in an exchange of gunfire, but not before he left four people dead and at least 10 injured.

