Diddy Drops $100K With T.I. At Ace Of Diamonds Strip Club During Wild Party — Is Tiny Upset?

Diddy, 48, must take an umbrella everywhere he goes, because he’s always making it rain. The rapper visited the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, and someone must have made a visit to the ATM beforehand, because he brought with him a grocery bag full of one dollar bills — and let’s just say these singles were ready to mingle. Joining Diddy was his son Justin Coombs, 23, and T.I., 37, which begs the question: is Tiny, 42, pissed off at T.I. for attending? We reported earlier how T.I. and Tiny were working things out between each other, but perhaps this will be the last straw.

Not only did Diddy bring the cash, he reportedly spent around $100,000 on strippers, and shared 60 bottles of Chiroc with everyone else in the club. Diddy’s visit seems to have found its way onto an Instagram video that seems to be one long ad for his French Vanilla Chiroc. Check out the video of Diddy, Justin and T.I.’s time in the club together below.

On Nov. 4, Diddy announced that he was changing his name (again), this time to Brother Love. Needless to say, Twitter mercilessly roasted his new moniker. While you wonder what weird name the Artist Formerly Known As Diddy will choose for himself next, check out the inspirational pics of Diddy recovering after undergoing through surgery in Feb., 2017.

Watch this MOVIE!!!! MORE LIFE!!!! #frenchvanillaciroc @princejdc @frenchmontana A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

