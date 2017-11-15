Deadpool Transforms Into Bob Ross For Genius Teaser Trailer That’s Too Damn Hilarious To Miss

Prepare to feel like you’re about to be killed by a Zamboni: the first teaser trailer for ‘Deadpool 2’ has arrived and the world is filled with happy trees and wonderful things. Wait, what the hell is going on here?!

Wade Wilson is back, but more importantly, Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, is back in foul-mouthed, superhero action! Yet, for the first teaser trailer, everyone’s favorite anti-hero is showing his softer side. Like, this is a complete 180. Dressed as the iconic painter Bob Ross, Deadpool shows fans his ‘wet on wet’ technique to painting. Things get a big more risque from there. I watched Bob Ross as a kid, and I don’t remember him painting a snowscape that quickly … or using a color called Soylent Green … or making masturbation jokes every third phrase. But screw it — I LIKE IT!

What fans of Deadpool will probably like even more than the hilarious painter man bit is the first quick glimpses of the Deadpool sequel. For 10 brief seconds, guns are blazing, Wade is running, Wade’s in a casket, more stuff is getting blown up, Brianna Hildebrand has a SICK new haircut, and holy, holy — is that Blind Al with a gun?! Now we’re getting somewhere! Of course, we knew that Wade would be back with his amazing roommate in the sequel. In fact, Deadpool 2 reunites Ryan with with his two movie loves: Moreno Baccarin as Vanessa and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, which was confirmed in this gorgeous Facebook shot Ryan shared just before SDCC.

But if all of that wasn’t enough to satiate your need for Deadpool details, maybe this deceiving long, yet uninformative log-line will do the trick: “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Yeah, it’s all still a real head-scratcher isn’t it? Guess we’ll all just have to wait until June 1, 2018 to know more!

HollywoodLifers, are you beyond stoked to see Deadpool 2 in 2018?