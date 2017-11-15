US Army Medic Accused Of Raping One Of His 9-Month-Old Twin Daughters Before Strangling Her

This is just horrific! An US Army medic has been arrested for allegedly raping one of his nine-month-old twin daughters then strangling her to death with a cord. We’ve got the grim details.

It’s baffling how any parent could murder a child but this case is truly awful. Christopher Conway, a 22-year-old US Army combat medic based out of Tennessee’s Fort Campbell has been arrested and charged with brutally raping one of his nine-month-old twin daughters, then strangling her with a cord. At 7:19am on Nov. 14, a 911 call was placed from the family home and someone said that CPR was being performed on the infant. Paramedics rushed the baby to a local hospital in Clarksville, TN, where she was pronounced dead 40 minutes after arrival. The married father was arrested and later confessed to the horrific crimes, though the motive is still unknown.

Conway has been married to his wife Emily for three years and the couple welcomed their first children when the twin girls were born back in February. Facebook photos show him playing with the infants and seeming to be a happy father to the newborns. Which is why it is so unthinkable that he allegedly sexually assaulted one of the girls then strangled her to death. The other twin was taken away by the Department of Children’s Services and placed in a foster home for the time being. See pics of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017, here.

The father was officially charged with aggravated child rape and homicide on Nov. 15 and was initially booked into Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bond for the rape charge. However, a judge denied him bail on the murder charge so Conway will be sitting behind bars for some time. This could turn into a death penalty case, which is one of the reasons the judge wants him locked up and not free on bail. This crime is truly unthinkable, how a father could allegedly commit such horrific acts on his own innocent baby.

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Conway’s case ends in the death penalty ?