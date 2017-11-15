Corinne Olympios Confirms She Was Engaged After ‘The Bachelor’: What’s Her Status Now?

Corinne Olympios may not have won ‘The Bachelor’ but she still scored a proposal! She just revealed she was engaged after filming the show, but what’s her relationship status now?!

Nick Viall, 37, may not have given Corinne Olympios, 25, the final rose, but she still ended up with a ring on her finger! After filming on The Bachelor wrapped, she went home to Miami, where she rekindled a romance with a former boyfriend. “A lot of people don’t know this. It was exactly a year ago. Literally yesterday I got engaged last year,” the reality star said when she appeared on The Morning Breath on Nov. 14. “I got home and he showed up at my house with a ring. I gave it back. I could never keep something like that.” OMG?! Watch the full video below!

So now that we know about her engagement, what’s her love life like now? “I… I don’t know. I’m seeing someone that I like,” she said after being asked if she has a new man in her life. “But, I don’t even know. I’m just stressed out about it.” Corinne also said she and this mystery person haven’t defined the relationship yet, so they’re likely in the very early (and definitely confusing) stages of their relationship. See pictures of Corinne here.

The Bachelor alum recently confirmed that what she wanted most for her birthday (which was on Nov. 11) was a boyfriend. “I just want a guy that will check in with me even when he’s having a super busy day,” she told Us Weekly. “I don’t like people that are cocky. I have come across so many guys that are just way too into themselves and it is such a turn-off.” Maybe the new guy she likes will be that person for her!

While we don’t know who Corinne is currently digging, we do know that she’d consider giving Nick a second chance now that he split with Vanessa Grimaldi, 30. “If I saw him getting back to the way he was when I first stepped out of the limo, I would seriously consider giving him a chance,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I would meet up with him, have coffee, talk to him and see how he is. He just broke up with his fiancee; it can’t be easy.” We can’t even imagine what a Nick and Corinne reunion would look like, but we’re totally here for whatever makes Corinne happy!

