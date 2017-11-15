‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 5 Scoop: ‘Unstable’ Halstead Will Put The Entire Unit ‘At Risk’

When is Halstead going to catch a break? HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Jesse Lee Soffer about what’s next for Jay after the latest shocking turn of events. Get ready, Halstead is going ‘further down the rabbit hole.’

The Nov. 15 episode of Chicago P.D. featured Jay Halstead digging an even bigger hole for himself. Rather than deal with the issues he’s been battling over the past few weeks, Halstead decides to go undercover and meets a man named Luis, who served in Army around the same time as he did. Halstead and Luis instantly connect, even though Halstead is pretending to be someone he’s not. Unfortunately, Luis doesn’t make it out of the episode alive. He dies in a shootout right in front of Halstead.

Jesse Lee Soffer talked with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about where Halstead’s story goes from here. Things aren’t going to get easy for Jay anytime soon, and he’s going to continue to make “horrible choices.” After Luis’s death, he keeps up his undercover ruse with Luis’s sister. Jesse also teases that Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is going to take notice that Halstead is not himself and try to help. Check out our full Q&A below!

In the episode, Halstead meets a fellow veteran, who is killed right in front of his eyes. That has to shake Halstead up even more.

Jesse Lee Soffer: And it’s not just a guy. It’s a guy that he identifies with and actually cares about because he is that guy. Luis is someone who served, another guy who was in the Rangers. He’s another walk of life. He’s a guy who didn’t maybe have the opportunity Jay had when he came home or didn’t have the support system, and he’s kind of fallen on hard times doing some unsavory things to make money. Although what Luis is doing is wrong, Jay understands the guy. So when he dies, it’s really hard for Jay. He also feels like Luis was in his care kind of, you know? Jay was undercover and trying to make this whole situation go away, and I think he wishes that Luis had done time for and come out the other side. I think Luis dying will really weigh on Jay.

Is this going to send Halstead further down the rabbit hole?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Yes, definitely. This will send Jay further down the rabbit hole. He cares about Luis’s sister, and he connects with her over Luis’s death. Instead of walking away or doing the right thing or telling her the truth, he keeps up the lie that he’s this character that he’s playing. I think he doesn’t know what to do about it, but he feels alive and he’s really messing up. He’s really making some horrible choices.

So will we further explore the connection between Halstead and Luis’s sister?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Yes, that’s going to continue. He’s making his bed, and he’s going to have to sleep in it. It’s going to put the whole unit at risk, it’s going to put his whole career at risk. We’re watching Jay really not be in control for the first time and not have it all figured out, so it’s going to be interesting to the fans.

He’s done a pretty decent job of covering up his feelings, but is the rest of the unit going to start to take notice and realize that Jay is not OK?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Yes, I think people are weary of him and recognize that he’s not himself right now and that he’s unstable. But they’re a family, they don’t abandon him.

In the middle of gunfire that erupted during the shootout in the episode, Halstead points a gun at Upton. Is that turning point for them and is she going to take active steps to help him?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Totally. That’s the thing that finally makes her go, “Oh, I see you. I see what’s going on. You’re not OK. No matter what you say and what you do, I don’t believe you. You need help. Either you’re going to let me help you or we’re done.”

Ruzek is being blackmailed and there’s a video that he was going to delete of Halstead but doesn’t. Is that whole situation going to be a problem in the future and put the entire team at risk?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Yes, it could pose a problem. But I cannot say anything else.

Is Luis’s sister going to be the only taste of romance Halstead has this season?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Oh, good question and wouldn’t I like to know the answer, too. I don’t know. I’m sure that if this comes and goes, and if he comes out the other side and learns a lesson, who knows what’s in his future. I know about as much as you do, so we’ll see.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

