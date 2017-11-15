‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Teases Halstead’s ‘Bad Choices’ & Getting ‘Closer’ With Upton

Life hasn’t been easy lately for Jay Halstead. The Nov. 15 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ is a big one for Halstead, and HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Jesse Lee Soffer about Halstead’s serious struggles ahead and more.

Chicago P.D. season 5 hasn’t been the best one for Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). To start off, his longtime partner and girlfriend, Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), unexpectedly left Chicago behind. Then Halstead accidentally killed a little girl during a shootout. He’s tried to act like everything is fine, but everything is clearly not. The Nov. 15 episode of Chicago P.D. will feature Halstead going undercover to stop an ex-military kidnapping crew from killing an innocent child.

Halstead has refused to face the feelings that are raging around inside of him, and this assignment will get personal for the detective. Will this push him over the edge, or steer Halstead in another direction? Jesse previews the episode and reveals that things aren’t going to get any easier for Halstead. So what does this mean for Halstead and his new partner, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos)? Check out our Q&A below!

Halstead has been dealing with so much lately with accidentally killing that little girl and Lindsay leaving, is he going to let out what he’s feeling soon or continue to keep it bottled up?

Jesse Lee Soffer: I think he bottles it up until he can’t bottle it up anymore. He’s definitely going to let it all out, and I think we’re going to see that, but it might take a handful of episodes to get there. We’re watching the repercussions of him bottling it up, making bad choices, and not wanting to deal with his feelings.

Halstead going undercover might just be another way for him to push away his feelings…

Jesse Lee Soffer: Absolutely. He’s playing a character, so he doesn’t have to be himself.

Do you think he’s also diving headfirst into this undercover assignment to possibly find some sort of redemption?

Jesse Lee Soffer: I don’t know if he’s looking for redemption. I think he really just wants noise. He’s got all this stuff going on in his head, and if he’s in a crazy situation in front of his face, he doesn’t have to pay attention to what’s going on in his head. If he gets involved in a gunfight or he’s undercover and his stress levels and adrenaline are going, he doesn’t have to do any introspection. He doesn’t have to be himself. He doesn’t have to sit with any of the feelings he’s running from. I think he wants background noise. He wants to drown out what’s going on in his head.

This assignment sounds like it’s not going to be the best thing for Halstead right now…

Jesse Lee Soffer: No. This is not the way to go about dealing with things. He’s got that backwards right now. It’s not going to get better until it gets worse. We’re going to see him really mess up.

He’s just been through so much! I just want to see him catch a break.

Jesse Lee Soffer: Yeah, but what fun would that be? I think he will [catch a break]. I think it’ll calm down. This will probably be a good catalyst for Halstead and Upton bonding, getting closer, him relying on her a little bit more, trusting her, and letting her into his life as a partner and a friend. That will be interesting. Who knows how much stronger he’ll be after this when he gets to the other side, but it’s definitely going to change him, which I think is great. We’re always growing as people. It’s inevitable. That’s just how life works, and we go through things. This is going to be one of those situations for Jay.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking this season of Chicago P.D.? Let us know!