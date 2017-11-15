Charles Manson Hospitalized 10 Months After Last Health Scare: Death Is Near

The notorious criminal Charles Manson has been hospitalized and insiders say his days are numbered. Here’s all the details.

Charles Manson, the infamous man behind a series of murders in 1970s LA, has been hospitalized, according to TMZ. The 83-year-old was rushed to the hospital in Bakersfield, CA on Nov. 12 where’s being treated and undergoing tests. Despite his steep age, he is being escorted by 5 guards everywhere he goes in the facility. An insider with the outlet has revealed that “it’s not going to get any better for him.” Head here for more photos of Manson.

He had been hospitalized back in January to repair a lesion. He was also suffering from severe intestinal bleeding. However, following surgery, he was allowed to return to prison. In fact, in August a new mugshot from the notorious inmate was released showing Manson looking fairly healthy. But this time sources are far less confident that he will ever be well enough to leave the hospital again. He is said to be mostly lying motionless, covered in blankets with a sickly complexion.

Manson was the leader of a quasi-cult community that was tied to numerous crimes including murder in the ’60s. He was charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7 people in 1971. Among them was the actress Sharon Tate and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. He was sentenced to death, however a year later the death penalty was ruled unconstitutional in California and he was re-sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

As recently as September, one of his followers, Leslie Van Houten, was released from prison. She was just 19 years old when she helped carry out the murder of the LaBiancas in the Hollywood Hills. She confessed to the shocking crimes in court.

