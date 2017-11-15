The Weeknd & More Stars Who Have Dated Other Celebs Exes

Hollywood can be quite incestuous — there are countless celebs who have dated another celebrity’s ex. Here are some of the most classic examples!

When The Weeknd, 27, started dating Selena Gomez, 25, at the beginning of 2017, he knew she came with some celebrity romance baggage. After all, before him, she dated Justin Bieber, 23, on and off for years! It was the same the other way around, though, as The Weeknd had a celeb ex of his own, Bella Hadid, 20. This love square gets even more complicated in terms of celebrity involvement, though — after splitting from The Weeknd, Selena got back together with Justin, and Bella was briefly linked to Drake! It’s a whole tangled web of celebs dating another celeb ex, and there’s more where that came from!

Let’s take Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, 20, for example. She once dated Joe Jonas, 28, who counted Taylor Swift, 27, and Demi Lovato, 25, among his exes. Now, he’s engaged to another celebrity, Sophie Turner, while Gigi is also dating a well-known name, Zayn Malik. She’s not his first celeb romance either, as he was engaged to Perrie Edwards before breaking it off in summer 2015. See how exhausting this can get?! Don’t even get us started on the web that can be woven when it comes to Taylor — she dated Rita Ora’s ex, Calvin Harris, while Kendall Jenner dated her ex, Harry Styles. Tay also dated Jake Gyllenhaal, who was once in a relationship with Reese Witherspoon, who was married to Ryan Phillippe!

Clearly, the list of celebs who have dated other celeb exes is basically never ended, but we’ve rounded up a few examples in the gallery above. Click through the photos above to check it out.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity dating another celebrity’s ex shocked you the most?