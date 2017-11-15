Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian & Other Stars Slaying The Leg Kick Selfie Game

Caution — do NOT try this sexy pose at home without stretching first! Celebs like Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, and more are literally taking their kicks to new heights.

BRB, currently enrolling in a yoga class to increase our flexibility. High-kicks aren’t just for cheerleaders anymore! These days, celebrities without any professional dancing or gymnast experience are quite literally taking their social media poses to new heights. We’ve all heard of the hand bra pose and the squat pose, which are now taking a backseat to the high-kick pose. It’s literally taking over Instagram, with Hollywood hotties like Kate Beckinsale and Kourtney Kardashian raking in ALL the likes for throwing their legs over their heads, without looking silly or in pain.

The origin of this pose isn’t exactly known, but one thing’s for sure, EVERYBODY IS DOING IT. Lea Michele, Ireland Baldwin, even GUYS like Romeo Beckham and Sam Smith have tried it on their accounts. One woman in particular has flaunted her insane flexibility more than once. In fact, we’ve counted at least four different times! We’re talking about none other than Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girl-turned fashion designer has kicked her leg up in a mauve pantsuit while texting, in a strapless dress while relaxing on the couch, a black and white pantsuit while posing with Eva Longoria, and in a light pink bathrobe while waiting for her hair to dry.

Maybe it was Victoria who invented the pose? It seems the British beauty was the first to flaunt the high-kick on Instagram, and eventually, many other celebrities followed. Even athletes like Violetta Komyshan (a ballerina) and Monique Coleman (a dancer) are incorporating it into their workouts! As much as we’d like to perfect this pose right away, we have a feeling that it’s going to take A LOT of stretching and practice!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the high-kick pose? Does it look sexy, or silly?