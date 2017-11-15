Brie Bella Reveals She’s Been Mom Shamed ‘A Lot’ — But Will She Have More Kids?
Brie Bella welcomed her daughter 6 months ago, and already she’s faced her fair share of mom shaming! In an exclusive interview though, we learned if the hate has deterred her from expanding her fam. Find out here!
Critics are NOT about to get Brie Bella, 33, down! Although the Total Divas star is new to motherhood, as she only welcomed daughter Birdie Bella with husband Daniel Bryan, 36, in May, she already knows she wants to have more kids — despite getting mom shamed “a lot.” Sitting down with Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Brie and Daniel, whose real name is Bryan Danielson, “for sure” will add to their brood. And like a true pro, Brie knows exactly how to let her haters’ negativity slide right off her back! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked Brie’s been mom shamed? Are you excited to hear she and Daniel want more kids?