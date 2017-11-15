California Boy, 15 Mos., Suspected To Be Abducted By Father After Parents Lose Custody

An adorable baby boy’s been taken from his home, and authorities believe his dad is to blame! Both the child’s parents lost custody of their son due to a narcotics incident, & now the father & son cannot be found!

A 15-month-old boy, Noe Reyna, was last seen in Boyle Heights, California with his father, Carlos Reyna, on Nov. 14. Since then, an Amber Alert was issued on Nov. 15, and police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for the two-foot-tall, 35-pound child. Noe was allegedly abducted by his very own dad, who, along with the mother, recently lost custody of the youngster. The father-son duo were reportedly last seen together at 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Fourth Street. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb fathers with their kids.

A court issued an order on Nov. 14 for the Department of Children Family Services to take Noe into protective custody, police have since revealed. Both parents were in court and were notified of the court order. However, when DCFS officials showed up at the parents’ home to pick up the boy, they realized he was gone — along with Carlos. Carlos and his wife apparently lost custody of baby Noe due to a “narcotics-related issue,” according to NBC News. Noe is described as being Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts with two green stripes, and a pair of black tennis shoes.

Noe’s mother is reportedly cooperating with authorities in the search for her son. Bloodhounds have also been brought on the scene and have been aiding in the search for the boy. Police ask that anyone who has information regarding Noe or Carlos’ whereabouts, please call the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-4101. We hope Noe makes it home safe and sound!

