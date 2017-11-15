Blake Shelton Reveals New Dad ‘Instinct’ Has Kicked In Thanks To Gwen’s Sons: They’re So ‘Special’

While Blake Shelton doesn’t have kids of his own, he’s getting tons of experience with Gwen Stefani’s 3 boys. In fact, Blake’s revealed that they brought out something in him he never even ‘knew was there.’ Aw!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, are clearly head-over-heels in love with each other. But what Blake didn’t necessarily bargain for when he began dating Gwen back in 2015, is just how much he’d also fall for her three kids: sons Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3. The former No Doubt singer shares her boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 52, but as of two years ago, Blake has also been a major part of the kids’ lives — and the country crooner wouldn’t have it any other way! He even revealed in a new interview that Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo have introduced him to a whole new side of himself. Click here to see adorable pics of Gwen and Blake.

“For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too,” Blake told People magazine during his “Sexiest Man Alive” interview. “The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.” Aw! Blake TOTALLY has a dad instinct when it comes to Gwen’s kids. And it sounds like he’s getting plenty of parenting experience of his own — the good, the bad, AND the exhausting!

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’” Blake joked. “An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home.'” This past summer especially, Blake was able to bond more than ever with the boys, as they spent plenty of time at his Oklahoma home. He even taught the boys to fish and took them on frequent boat rides. “They’re so damn funny,” the singer gushed. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”

Talking in September about his time on the ranch with Gwen and the boys, Blake revealed they have WAY too much fun when they’re together! “We have so much fun,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think you should be able to have that much fun. It’s probably not legal in California.” The Voice star continued, “It’s been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this — out in the country. They love it so much, her entire family.” Is anyone else’s heart melting?

