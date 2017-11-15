In an interview with his ‘Justice League’ cast members, Ben Affleck appeared to make a joke about the outbreak of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood…and people are PISSED about it.

Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot sat down with MTV for an interview ahead of the Justice League premiere, and Ben is being majorly called out for one of his comments during the Q&A. At one point, the group was discussing which other DC characters they wish could join the film, and Ben pointed out that it would be nice to have more women, like Supergirl, on-board. Ray, who plays Cyborg, suggested Zantanna, to which Ben responded, “The fishnets, right?” Then, the group was asked how things would be different if these characters were on the team.

“I think it would create a different dynamic,” Ray admitted, but he was interrupted by Ben who quipped, “You following the news at all?” His comment was met by an awkward laughter and brief silence, before Ray jumped back in and finished his thought. Many people on Twitter felt that Ben’s comment was making light of all the recent sexual assault allegations in the news, and they made sure to share their anger. “You know what? F** Ben Affleck,” one person wrote. “I tried to give him a second chance but he is the embodiment of privilege & hypocrisy of people with power. He STILL thinks it’s NORMAL to joke about sexual assault.” See the interview and Twitter reactions below.

Last month, Ben was put on blast for condemning Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault…because an old video surfaced of him appearing to grope Hilarie Burton’s breast during a TRL taping in 2003. Ben eventually apologized, tweeting, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” However, now, he’s clearly under fire once again.

ben affleck Casually making a joke abt the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood is like Next level trash n i wish ezra wouldve clocked him since he was sitting the closest to him — ॢ (@hqjimn) November 14, 2017

the jl cast’s reactions to ben affleck dropping a joke about all the sexual assault allegations in hollywood is like a renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/HHWjPxPkt5 — gracelord (@rickdeckards) November 14, 2017

The fact that Ben Affleck has the AUDACITY to make a joke about sexual assault in Hollywood, especially given his track record and the allegations against his brother, is baffling. https://t.co/aXwYnHQT5l — Jade Budowski (@jadebudowski) November 15, 2017

In between smacking his gum for an entire interview, @BenAffleck jokes "you following the news?" in an apparent joke about all the sexual assault claims. Seriously. Fuck Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/Bx9oFMjPjA — Another Human (@anotherhuman86) November 15, 2017

