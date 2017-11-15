Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reportedly Moving In Together Just A Month After Reuniting

First comes love, then comes real estate? — Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly shopping around for a home in California weeks after reuniting! The tumultuous couple hoping this will lead to a ‘long life together,’ according to a report!

Jelena seems to be on the fast track to a happily ever after! Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are looking to buy their first home together, Life & Style reports. “It was Selena’s idea, and Justin is all for it,” a source tells the mag. “He’s already looking at homes in the Calabasas, CA area. They just can’t wait to start their life together.”

The mag alleges that purchasing their first home together “is the beginning of what they hope will be a very long life together.” The source points out that the pair are completely different than they were back when their relationship wasn’t the best. “They’ve both grown up so much. Being apart was crucial for them to move on and to realize they were meant to be together.” Ultimately, “buying a home to live in as a couple will seal the deal.”

Although Justin and Selena are clearly happy, as seen in photos from their most recent outing, not everyone is shipping the pair. Selena’s family, who were there for her after the couple’s 2015 split, are reportedly concerned for her well being. “They want Selena to remain healthy,” the source says of her family’s opinions. As you may know, Selena suffers from the auto immune disease lupus, and underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant over the summer. “Now, her family feels “this could be the biggest mistake of her life.”

Jelena shocked the world, and nearly broke the internet, when they reunited at her CA home in late October. However, the pair were not alone. They spent hours on end inside her home with mutual friends. Selena was still dating The Weeknd, 27, at the time of her reunion with the Biebs. However, the pair split just days after. What timing? …

And, that first Jelena hangout was the start of many others to come. Justin and Selena have been inseparable ever since — Being photographed on sweet strolls through CA, riding bikes, out to romantic meals and attending church services. Interesting enough, we may have seen them together more times in the past few weeks than in their entire relationship… and that began in 2009. So, you can infer that they’ve been hanging out A LOT.

The couple or non-couple [they have yet to confirm], were most recently spotted out on a sweet stroll in LA on Nov. 13. A fan caught Jelena walking through what appeared to be a local park. Now, reports are claiming that Justin is patiently waiting for Sel to make him her boyfriend. Do you think she will?

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Jelena’s reunion?