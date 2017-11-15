Anthony McClanahan’s Friend Was ‘Concerned’ With His Behavior Before He Allegedly Killed Wife

Anthony McClanahan was charged with allegedly murdering his wife by slitting her throat. And now, their friend EXCLUSIVELY tells us how Anthony’s behavior became erratic before he killed her.

Anthony McClanahan, 46, allegedly slit his wife Keri “KC” McClanahan‘s throat as she struggled to live, and then, he crawled to the roadside to flag down a cop car, saying he, Keri and their baby had been attacked. While Anthony has since been charged with first-degree murder, a friend of Anthony and Keri EXCLUSIVELY told us how Anthony devolved from a loving man to a totally “different” person. Tanya Holliday, who knew Anthony for over 10 years and even hosted the couple in July, said, “The Anthony I knew before September of this year, was a caring friend to me, passionate about health and someone whose mind was always trying to think of ways to expand his business. He loved/hated football. He was funny and protective of those he loved. While they visited, he and KC seemed very much in love.” However, Tanya couldn’t help but notice that something had shifted in Anthony’s character. She added, “Something was different about Anthony once he was in Texas for a bit. I don’t know if it was all the stress, or what the heck happened, but he was a different person.”

According to Tanya, after she brought up her concerns over his behavior, Anthony shut her out of his life completely. “That person, after 10 years and a phone call of my concerns about his behavior, he blocked me on social media and our email and text conversation stopped as well as our phone calls,” Tanya said. “I even reached out to his wife (KC) to see what was happening. She was very apologetic and understood and agreed with my concerns. He did reach out the beginning of October with a text to my husband, but I disregarded it because I was still upset with him.” Tanya, who called Keri “fun, bright and silly,” is still in disbelief over her death: “I never thought ever that he could be responsible for such a tragic thing like this.”

