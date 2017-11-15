Darren Criss transforms into a cold-blooded killer in the first official trailer for ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ This is by far the ‘Glee’ star’s darkest role yet! Watch now!

The opening moments of the first trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story start off with a bang. Esteemed fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) is murdered on the steps of his Miami villa in 1997. His death shocked everyone, especially his loved ones. Versace’s lover, Antonio D’Amico (Ricky Martin), is seen covered in blood after the brutal slaying. “He was a creator. He was a genius,” his sister, Donatella (Penelope Cruz), says about her beloved brother in the trailer. “Everything you see around us, this house, this company, was his life. I won’t allow that man, that nobody, to kill my brother twice.”

The man who murdered this fashion icon: Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss). He comes to Miami with high hopes and a dark side. Versace marks his fate by crossing paths with Andrew, who proves to be a psychopath. Andrew can be seen covered in blood after one of his many kills. “This world has wasted me, and yet this world also made you, Mr. Versace,” Andrew says. “You’re a star. You’re not better than me. We’re the same. The only difference is that you got lucky.” The final seconds of the trailer feature Andrew walking up to Versace outside his villa and firing his gun. Whoa.

Can we just go ahead and give Darren and Penelope the Emmys they already deserve? That trailer just gave us all chills. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.