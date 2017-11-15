Aly Raisman: Why She Is Being So Open With Fans About Surviving Abuse

Aly Raisman is being open and honest about alleged abuse she suffered by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. She’s been so brave in coming forward — see why she thinks it’s important to have that dialogue with her fans below.

Gymnast Aly Raisman is alleging excruciating sexual abuse from a once-trusted team doctor in her new book Fierce. The honest and brave conversation she is starting within the community is important for everyone to hear. Back in April, we sat down with Aly exclusively, and although she hadn’t publicly accused Larry Nassar at that time, she did tell us why she loves being so honest and appreciates her fans so much: “I think it’s really important [to keep a good relationship with my fans] because I was just like them. I still haven’t met my favorite gymnast Lilia Podkopayeva — I would definitely ask her to sign an autograph, sign one of my leotards. I would ask her 8 million questions, so I understand how it is to be that little girl or be that person who looks up to someone.” Aly continued: “It means a lot to me when someone looks up to me, I think it’s a very special and powerful thing. I take the role of it very seriously.”

Aly was speaking on behalf of Playtex Sport when I interviewed her, and she told me: “I think it’s important to work with companies like Playtex Sport — they just want to do good and spread a positive message about keeping kids in sports and empowering young girls to feel confident. Every girl gets their period. We have to stick together. We have to support each other.” When she is having a bad day, she says: “I don’t go on social media. I think sometimes it’s a really great thing to interact with your fans and to talk to them, and I’d say 99.9 percent of things are supportive, but there is always something you see, and it might not even be about me, but I’m not perfect. I’m sure there are people who don’t like me — you can’t please everyone in the world. Sometimes I see a comment about myself that is hurtful, sometimes I’ll see a comment about someone else that hurts my feelings. I think it’s becoming more of a negative place, so I try to stay off it. When I go on, I try to make it positive.”

As far as fitness, she says she loves empowering workouts. “I love doing SoulCycle. I love boxing. I love anything that makes me feel strong and powerful. I also love walking outside or going for a run. I don’t work out every single day. I’ve spent my whole life working out like an animal, so I’m letting my body rest. It’s ok somedays if you don’t want to work out — there’s so much pressure. You have to relax and live your life. I’m very healthy, but I literally think I eat bread at almost every single meal. I have whole wheat toast or a bagel with eggs every single morning. For some reason, Americans think carbs are the enemy but you need them to work out. I have whole wheat, I like the way it tastes better, but if I’m at a restaurant, and they only have white bread, I’m still gonna have bread.”

