Winona Ryder, Donald Trump & More Celebs Who Made Inappropriate Faces At Public Events

Winona Ryder gave a speech at the Saban Community Clinic Dinner Gala in which her face went through more emotions than Joyce in ‘Stranger Things 2,’ but this wouldn’t be her first time going over the top. Check out her and other celebs getting weird with their facial expressions in public.

Remember when Winona Ryder, 46, showed every facial reaction possible during the SAG Awards of 2017? Yeah, who doesn’t, right? Her emotions exhibited during Stranger Things‘ cast acceptance speech given by David Harbour, 43, are a master class in acting, in and of themselves. Well, she’s at it again. While attending the Saban Community Clinic Dinner Gala on Nov. 13, Winona was seen flipping through her facial expression rolodex once more. This time she was the one giving the speech — an event that’s sure to produce many incredible GIFs. If the SAG Awards moment was “Facegate,” this is “Facegate Season 2.”

But Winona is hardly alone in her ability to conjure weird facial gestures. President Donald Trump, 71, when he’s not nearly instigating a war with North Korea by tweeting from his toilet at 2 am, is a master at making bizarre and downright uncomfortable faces basically all the time. Of course, while Donald isn’t trying to be funny when he’s making these faces, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, is all about contorting her face for comedic effect. Of course, there’s the most iconic grimace of all time: the cry face emoted by Chrissy Teigen, 31, at the 2015 Golden Globes. And how can we forget the facial acrobatics performed by Gary Busey, 73?

It’s safe to say that when it comes to well attended social gatherings, celebs tend to make weird faces at the worst possible moments just like us normal folk. While you admire the straight-up goofy looks in the gallery above, check out the best celebrity pranks ever pulled off.

